Ultra Trading 11% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Ultra has a total market cap of $195.73 million and $2.84 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.73 or 0.01022556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.53 or 0.00280760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00253364 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001034 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

