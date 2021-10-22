Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2875102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

