UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $12.14 on Top Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. UMA has a total market cap of $771.41 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $12.14 or 0.00019899 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,001,314 coins and its circulating supply is 63,568,662 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

