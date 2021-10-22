Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 72.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 859,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 20.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,371,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.