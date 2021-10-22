Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for $11.33 or 0.00018501 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $53.35 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00108777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.34 or 0.00447985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

