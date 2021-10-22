Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,810 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,254. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.