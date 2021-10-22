Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4975 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years. Unilever has a payout ratio of 69.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Shares of UL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,254. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

