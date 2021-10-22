Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.42.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

