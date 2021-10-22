Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $257.00 at Stephens

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $250.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

UNP traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $232.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 27.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

