Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $257.00 at Stephens

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $250.00 to $257.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.
UNP traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $232.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 27.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
