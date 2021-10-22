Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $265.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.25.

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.31. 99,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.93. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

