uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M lifted its holdings in uniQure by 12.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.24 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

