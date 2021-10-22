Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.28% of Unisys worth $38,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 25.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

UIS stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

