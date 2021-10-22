UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $90,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

UNH stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.05. 36,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $442.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

