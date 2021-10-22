Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

