Universe Group (LON:UNG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.15

Shares of Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.81 ($0.05). Universe Group shares last traded at GBX 3.81 ($0.05), with a volume of 596 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.15. The stock has a market cap of £9.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Universe Group (LON:UNG)

Universe Group plc offers real-time mission critical solutions in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Ireland. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services. Its products include ab-initio platform, a cloud-based retail management solution that gives large and multi-site operators a modular suite operating in real time and allowing them to control various aspects of the business with reporting, insights, and analytics; Callisto, a back office solution for single sites; and Gemini Payment Services platform for payment processing services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.