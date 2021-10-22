UnMarshal 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.47 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002107 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $1.47 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

