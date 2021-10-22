Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 318,430 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

