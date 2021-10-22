Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Trading Down 3%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 318,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,513,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Unrivaled Brands had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

