Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $10.60 on Friday, reaching $343.74. The stock had a trading volume of 168,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $1,587,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.