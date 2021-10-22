Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.65, for a total value of $7,237,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.
NASDAQ UPST traded down $10.60 on Friday, reaching $343.74. The stock had a trading volume of 168,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $1,587,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
