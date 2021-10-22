UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $10,246.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00102536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,372.89 or 0.99898414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.68 or 0.06465718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022110 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

