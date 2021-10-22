US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.29. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $49.69 on Friday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $39,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.