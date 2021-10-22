USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $206.29 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

