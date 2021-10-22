V-ID Price Hits $0.99 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00208658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00104630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010970 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

