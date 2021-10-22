Vai Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $123.09 million and $2.37 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 134,813,051 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

