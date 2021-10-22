Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $354.77

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $354.77 and last traded at $353.95, with a volume of 3714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

In related news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

