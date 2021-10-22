Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.86% of Valmont Industries worth $43,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $4,107,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 114.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $231.73 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.93 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

