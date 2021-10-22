Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.8% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.50. 1,246,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,792,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.