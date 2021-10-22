Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 188,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 171,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,297. The stock has a market cap of $308.48 billion, a PE ratio of 280.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

