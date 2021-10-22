Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 3,411 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.6% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,430,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,827,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $311.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

