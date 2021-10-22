Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 496 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $81.11 on Friday, reaching $2,774.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,589.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

