Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

VNDA stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

