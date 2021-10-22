VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 207.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $29.64 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

