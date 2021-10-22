Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $183,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 625,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 302,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

