Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 119,600 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.69% of The Simply Good Foods worth $338,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

