Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 126,057 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.42% of Avista worth $339,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avista by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $3,334,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 238,125 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.