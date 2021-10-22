Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,595 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.65% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $362,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,076,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $168.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

