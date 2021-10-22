Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 17,834 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.56% of LCI Industries worth $350,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after buying an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

NYSE:LCII opened at $139.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.63. LCI Industries has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

