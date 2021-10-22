Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 27,422 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.02% of Cogent Communications worth $367,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,377 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 668.42 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

