Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 429,853 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.21% of MGM Growth Properties worth $356,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.04%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.