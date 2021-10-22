Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 47,727 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.02% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $365,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

NYSE ABG opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day moving average is $191.59. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.83.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

