Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 57,392 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.88% of Steven Madden worth $354,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 108,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

