Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,082 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.00% of Merit Medical Systems worth $363,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

