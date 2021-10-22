Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,238,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $542,634,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $270,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,427,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Shares of CHK opened at $61.43 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

