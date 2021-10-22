Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.61% of Ameris Bancorp worth $374,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

