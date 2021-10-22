Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.34% of Hecla Mining worth $373,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $5.69 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.