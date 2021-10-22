Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of Cardlytics worth $363,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.61 per share, for a total transaction of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares valued at $1,820,895. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.