Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 190,888 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.44% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $362,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 922,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

