Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 438,869 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.00% of Moelis & Company worth $337,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.