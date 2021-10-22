Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 86,608 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.81% of Spire worth $366,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 341,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SR. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $64.09 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.