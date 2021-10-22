Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.23% of Ambarella worth $356,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella stock opened at $176.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $177.98.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

